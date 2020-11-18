REBusinessOnline

Developer BLT Underway on Renovation of 500,000 SF Office Building in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Development, Northeast, Office

1-Elmcroft-Stamford

1 Elmcroft is a 500,000-square-foot office building in Stamford. Local developer and owner BLT is implementing a number of health and wellness features as part of its renovation project.

STAMFORD, CONN. — Building and Land Technology (BLT), a Connecticut-based developer, is underway on the renovation of 1 Elmcroft, a 500,000-square-foot office building in Stamford. The project includes numerous design and engineering upgrades to promote health and wellness, including increased air ventilation and circulation and more efficient air filtration, as well as heightened sanitation features such as ultraviolet lighting and bipolar ionization. The latter features allow cleaner, safer passage through elevators and common areas, and BLT will also introduce touchless entry mechanisms and other technologies throughout the building. Users will also enjoy access to outdoor amenity spaces, including walking trails and water features, as well as a cafeteria, fitness center and collaboration areas that are separate from individual workstations.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  