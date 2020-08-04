Developer Buys 2.6-Acre Site in Gurnee, Illinois, Plans to Build Hotel

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

GURNEE, ILL. — An unnamed developer has purchased a 2.6-acre parcel at 5742 Northridge Drive in Gurnee near Waukegan for $1 million. The buyer plans to build a hotel at the site, which includes a 24,000-square-foot, single-story building. The site is near Gurnee Mills, Six Flags and Great Wolf Lodge. Paul Cawthorn and Angelo Labriola of SVN | Chicago Commercial represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.