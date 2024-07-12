Friday, July 12, 2024
Developer Completes 155-Unit Mixed-Income Housing Project in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A developer doing business as Bronx 161 LLC has completed Bronx Vibe, a 155-unit mixed-income housing project in the borough’s Concourse Village area. Residences come in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, with 30 percent of the units reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, game roof and a rooftop terrace. IMC Architecture designed the project. Classic Image handled interior design, and Ray Builders served as the general contractor. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.

