Developer Mark Bennett Breaks Ground on $150M Residential Project in Detroit’s Lafayette Park

Posted on by in Development, Michigan, Midwest, Multifamily

Lafayette West will include 318 apartment and condominium units.

DETROIT — Detroit developer Mark Bennett has broken ground on Lafayette West, a $150 million apartment and condominium project in Detroit’s historic Lafayette Park neighborhood. The 318-unit development will offer floor plans ranging in size from 436 to 1,223 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool, clubroom, coworking space and electric vehicle charging stations. Twenty percent of the 230 apartment units will be reserved as affordable housing. The starting price for the condos will be $232,000, while the rent prices for apartments will be released in the fall, according to The Detroit News.

Partners and collaborators on the project include @Properties, Christie’s International Real Estate, Brinker Construction, AM Higley, the City of Detroit, Wayne County, Fourmidable, MJBennett, Ghafari, Pappas Financial, Parini, Blaze Contracting, PEA, the Michigan Strategic Fund and Zoyes Creative. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

