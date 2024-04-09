Tuesday, April 9, 2024
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Developer Nears Completion of 28-Unit Multifamily Project in Poughkeepsie, New York

by Taylor Williams

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. — A developer doing business as Built Parcel Six LLC is nearing completion of 44 Springside, a 28-unit multifamily project in Poughkeepsie, about 80 miles north of Manhattan. Designed by Tinkelman Architecture, the five-story building is located within the Arlington area and will house amenities such as an indoor pool, community room, fitness center, rooftop terrace and flexible space for social events or work functions. The development will also feature 7,000 square feet of commercial space. Delivery is slated for this summer. Rents start at $2,500 per month.

