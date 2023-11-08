Developer Opens 170-Unit Ocean Gate Apartments in Long Branch, New Jersey

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A developer doing business as Ocean Cooper Revitalization LLC has opened Ocean Gate, a 170-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Long Branch. Designed by Monteforte Architectural Studio, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes. Outdoor amenities include a heated pool and sundeck, fire pits, private grilling and dining areas and a movie wall. Residents also have access to a clubhouse with a lounge, catering kitchen, coworking spaces, game room and a children’s play area, as well as a fitness center, pickleball and volleyball courts, a package room and a dog run. Rents start in the low $3000s per month for a one-bedroom apartment.