Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Ocean-Gate-Apartments-Long-Branch-New-Jersey
Ocean Gate, a new apartment complex in Long Branch, New Jersey, totals 170 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Developer Opens 170-Unit Ocean Gate Apartments in Long Branch, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A developer doing business as Ocean Cooper Revitalization LLC has opened Ocean Gate, a 170-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Long Branch. Designed by Monteforte Architectural Studio, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes. Outdoor amenities include a heated pool and sundeck, fire pits, private grilling and dining areas and a movie wall. Residents also have access to a clubhouse with a lounge, catering kitchen, coworking spaces, game room and a children’s play area, as well as a fitness center, pickleball and volleyball courts, a package room and a dog run. Rents start in the low $3000s per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

Woodfield Development Begins Leasing 426-Unit Cordelia Apartments in...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 264-Unit Multifamily Community in...

The Container Store, French Restaurant Sign Leases at...

Bank OZK, PGIM Provide $75.9M in Construction Financing...

CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield Broker $58M Sale of...

JLL Arranges $27M Acquisition Loan for Hoboken Apartment...

Tuscan Brands Debuts 165-Room, Marriott-Branded Hotel at Flagship...

Pierce Education Properties Completes 169-Bed Topaz Apartments Near...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Self-Storage Development...