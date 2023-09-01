Developer Receives $52M Construction Loan for The Somm Hotel and Spa in Woodinville, Washington

WOODINVILLE, WASH. — Developer Woodinville Hotel Partners has received a $52 million loan for the construction of The Somm Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection in Woodinville, approximately 20 miles northeast of Seattle.

The 164-room resort will feature a 5,661-square-foot spa; full-service restaurant with a private dining room; 3,000-square-foot rooftop bar with view of Mount Rainier; meeting space; and 9,000 square feet of retail space. The hotel will be the centerpiece of Harvest Wine Village, a 20-acre, master-planned development with nearly 100,000 square feet of retail space and a variety of residential spaces.

Dallas-based HALL Structured Finance originated the loan for the borrowers. Brian Holstein of US Hotel Advisors brokered the financing.