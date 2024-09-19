Thursday, September 19, 2024
Developer to Transform Former Tri-County Mall into City Center Springdale Mixed-Use Project in Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

SPRINGDALE, OHIO — A group of investors operating as AV Cincinnati Acquisition LLC is set to transform the former Tri-County Mall site in Springdale, a northern suburb of Cincinnati, into a mixed-use destination named City Center Springdale. Plans call for roughly 600,000 square feet of retail, entertainment and restaurant space, 750,000 square feet of office space, 2,600 multifamily units, 200,000 square feet of fitness facilities and 400 hotel rooms. The new ownership group, which is led by MarketSpace Capital, purchased the property earlier this year. Lee & Associates is handling leasing and management for the project. The mall closed in 2022.

