Friday, June 30, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
100-Hood-Park-Drive-Charlestown-Massachusetts
Hood Park in Charlestown has already attracted life sciences users such as Bluebird Bio, Mori, Solid Biosciences, Indigo and Advent Technologies.
DevelopmentLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Developer Tops Out 186,000 SF Life Sciences Redevelopment in Charlestown, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

CHARLESTOWN, MASS. — Developer Hood Park LLC has topped out a 186,000-square-foot life sciences facility in the northern Boston suburb of Charlestown. The five-story building at 100 Hood Park Drive will complement an existing structure that features 61,139 square feet of lab space, 40,000 square feet of retail space and a 900-space parking garage. Both buildings will serve as anchors for Hood Park, a 20-acre project that is a redevelopment of the former facility of dairy producer H.P. Hood & Sons. At full build-out, Hood Park will comprise 1.8 million square feet of office and life sciences space, 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 335 residential units.

You may also like

M&J Wilkow, DRA Advisors to Renovate The Link...

Woda Cooper Opens 49-Unit Woodward Way Apartments in...

Rosewood Realty Arranges $86.7M Sale of Historic Dunbar...

Procopio Cos. Underway on 290-Unit Multifamily Project in...

TN Ward Completes Renovation of 180,000 SF Life...

Tryko Partners Breaks Ground on 46-Unit Affordable Housing...

Indicap, Colmena Group, Langley Properties Receive Town Approval...

Empire Group to Develop 215-Unit Build-to-Rent Project in...

MassDevelopment Provides $32.5M in Bond Financing for Affordable...