Developer Tops Out 186,000 SF Life Sciences Redevelopment in Charlestown, Massachusetts

CHARLESTOWN, MASS. — Developer Hood Park LLC has topped out a 186,000-square-foot life sciences facility in the northern Boston suburb of Charlestown. The five-story building at 100 Hood Park Drive will complement an existing structure that features 61,139 square feet of lab space, 40,000 square feet of retail space and a 900-space parking garage. Both buildings will serve as anchors for Hood Park, a 20-acre project that is a redevelopment of the former facility of dairy producer H.P. Hood & Sons. At full build-out, Hood Park will comprise 1.8 million square feet of office and life sciences space, 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 335 residential units.