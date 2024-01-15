Developer Underway on 260-Unit Multifamily Project in West Houston

HOUSTON — Developer Henry Richardson, founder and CEO of wellness concept Define Living, is underway on construction of a 260-unit multifamily project in West Houston. The site at 1888 Brittmoore Road spans six acres, and the four-story complex will house one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse and a bark park. Ted Trout Architect & Associates is designing the project, and Blazer Building is the general contractor. Preleasing is underway, and full completion is slated for the summer.