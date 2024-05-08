Developers Announce $130M Retail Power Center in Marble Falls, Texas

MARBLE FALLS, TEXAS — A group of developers doing business as Flatrock Development Partners LLC has announced The Shops at Flatrock Crossing, a $130 million retail power center in Marble Falls, about 50 miles northwest of Austin. The site has been part of the Roper Family ranch for more than 100 years, and members of the family have partnered with real estate professionals on the project. Those developers include Bob Berryhill of Empirita Development (developer of record) and Bobby Johnson of Twenty Two 10 Group. Academy Sports + Outdoors will anchor the 330,000-square-foot center alongside other national retailers such as T.J. Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Five Below, Famous Footwear, James Avery and Maurices. The development team is aiming to start construction by early June. United Commercial Realty, an Ohio-based firm led by Mark Escaja, has arranged permanent financing for the project through KeyBank Real Estate Capital. Security State Bank provided the original construction loan for the project.