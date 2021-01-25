REBusinessOnline

Developers Break Ground on 643,760 SF Spec Industrial Project in Sunnyvale, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

SUNNYVALE, TEXAS — Developers Brian Flaherty and Eric Langford, the duo behind the redevelopment of the former Raytheon industrial campus in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland, have broken ground on a 643,760-square-foot industrial project in nearby Sunnyvale. The development will consist of two cross-dock buildings with divisibility to 100,000 square feet and 36-foot clear heights that will be built on a speculative basis. Paladin Partners is leasing the project, which is expected to be complete this fall.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Western States?
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  