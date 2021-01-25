Developers Break Ground on 643,760 SF Spec Industrial Project in Sunnyvale, Texas

SUNNYVALE, TEXAS — Developers Brian Flaherty and Eric Langford, the duo behind the redevelopment of the former Raytheon industrial campus in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland, have broken ground on a 643,760-square-foot industrial project in nearby Sunnyvale. The development will consist of two cross-dock buildings with divisibility to 100,000 square feet and 36-foot clear heights that will be built on a speculative basis. Paladin Partners is leasing the project, which is expected to be complete this fall.