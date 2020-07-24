Developers Complete 405-Bed Student Housing Project Near University of Houston

Tower 5040, a new student housing building serving the University of Houston, consists of 405 beds across 147 units.

HOUSTON — A development team consisting of WGC Partners, Wellington Development Co., GRC Capital and Principal Real Estate Investors has completed Tower 5040, a student housing project located adjacent to the University of Houston’s main campus. The 147-unit property features one-, two- and four-bedroom units, as well as a game room, business center, fitness center, pool and a pet park. Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners designed the project, and Houston-based Arch-Con Construction was the general contractor.