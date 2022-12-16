Developers Underway on Phase I of Mixed-Use Project in Celina, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

CELINA, TEXAS — Developers Guy Hatcher and Todd Stein are underway on construction of Phase I of a mixed-use project in the North Texas city of Celina. The initial phase of Celina Station, which is located at the corner of Preston Road and Ash Street, will feature 60,000 square feet of retail, office and medical office space. Tenants that have committed to this space include AT&T Wireless, OMG Tacos, Methodist Family Medical and Cook’s Children’s Pediatric. The development team has also secured leases with a nail salon, dentistry practice, martial arts school and a Vietnamese restaurant. At full buildout, Celina Station will also include 336 multifamily units that will be developed by Highpark Capital and multiple acres of parks sports courts and walking trails.