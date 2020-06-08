REBusinessOnline

Development, Investment Firm MSquared Opens Flagship Office in New York City

NEW YORK CITY — MSquared, a new development and investment firm specializing in mixed-use projects, has launched in New York City. The company will work with local governments, developers and investors to build projects that incorporate a mix of uses designed to promote inclusive economic growth, affordable housing for rent-burdened residents and dedicated spaces for small business owners and community institutions. Former New York City deputy mayor and Goldman Sachs head of urban investment group Alicia Glen is the founder and managing principal of the company, which is headquartered at 40 Fulton St. in Manhattan

