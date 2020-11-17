REBusinessOnline

Development Services Group to Open 226-Room Kimpton Harper Hotel in Downtown Fort Worth

Pictured is the interior of The Kimpton Harper Hotel in Fort Worth, which is scheduled to open next spring.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Development Services Group (DSG) will open the 226-room Kimpton Harper Hotel in downtown Fort Worth in spring 2021. The hotel will be housed within the 24-story historic Farmers & Mechanics National Bank building and will feature a penthouse bar and lounge, 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a rooftop observation deck. Davidson Hotels & Resorts will manage the property.

