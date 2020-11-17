Development Services Group to Open 226-Room Kimpton Harper Hotel in Downtown Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

Pictured is the interior of The Kimpton Harper Hotel in Fort Worth, which is scheduled to open next spring.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Development Services Group (DSG) will open the 226-room Kimpton Harper Hotel in downtown Fort Worth in spring 2021. The hotel will be housed within the 24-story historic Farmers & Mechanics National Bank building and will feature a penthouse bar and lounge, 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a rooftop observation deck. Davidson Hotels & Resorts will manage the property.