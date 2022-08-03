Development Team Starts Construction of Evermont Mixed-Use Project in Los Angeles

Evermont in Los Angeles will feature 180 affordable housing units for seniors and families, retail stores, a transit plaza and a Metro public transportation system training facility.

LOS ANGELES — A co-development team consisting of BRIDGE Housing, the Coalition for Responsible Community Development (CRCD) and Primestor Development have started construction of Evermont, a mixed-use project on the former site of the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Construction at Evermont is scheduled for completion in 2024.

The residential component, led by BRIDGE Housing and CRCD, consists of [email protected], which will offer 62 permanent supportive housing apartments for seniors who have experienced chronic homelessness, and [email protected], which will feature 118 affordable homes for families with low incomes, including 60 permanent supportive housing units.

Located along the Vermont Corridor, the site is home to the second busiest transit stop in the entire Metro system. Additional key features of the development include a new, landscaped public transit plaza located on Vermont Avenue, plus improved pedestrian and cycling connections to other community facilities. The future LEED-certified facilities will be connected by a 22,000-square-foot plaza with a five-story parking structure to serve both commercial and residential tenants.

Financial partners include JPMorgan Chase Bank, Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA), County of Los Angeles Measure H, Citibank NA, Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) Proposition HHH, California Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD), US Bank Trust Co. National Association, Enterprise Community Investment, California Strategic Growth Council, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, Genesis LA, Los Angeles Development Fund and TELACU.

TCA Architects designed the main buildings, while Walker Consultants designed the parking garage. The general contractor is Suffolk. Cumming Group is providing oversight and construction management for the 4.1-acre development site.