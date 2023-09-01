Development Team Tops Off Construction of The Saint Grand Mixed-Use Building in Chicago

CHICAGO — The development team of Mavrek Development, GW Properties, Luxury Living and Double Eagle Development, alongside general contractor Lendlease, have topped off construction of The Saint Grand, a 21-story mixed-use building in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. Office tenant build-outs are scheduled for later this year, with residential deliveries expected in early 2024. The project will consist of 248 luxury apartment units, 45,000 square feet of office space and 7,500 square feet of street-level retail space. Amenities will include a package receiving service, coworking lounge, fitness center and outdoor pool deck. Office tenants will enjoy all building amenities as well as a private outdoor space.