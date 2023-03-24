Friday, March 24, 2023
Upon completion in 2024, the bridge will be transformed into an entertainment space with dining, bars, music and event space perched 40 feet over the Kansas River.
Development Team Underway on Rock Island Bridge Redevelopment Project in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Developer Michael Zeller and his project team are underway on the redevelopment of Rock Island Bridge in Kansas City. The bridge is a historical landmark dating back to 1906 that is being transformed into a recreational space. Plans call for 11,000 square feet of multipurpose space for open-air food courts, a food hall with industrial kitchens, office, retail and 8,000 square feet of event space with a removable cover and open-air veranda. Construction began in February and is slated for completion in spring 2024.

MultiStudio, formerly known as Gould Evans, is the project architect. Thornton Tomasetti and TranSystems are the engineers. L.G. Barcus & Sons Construction Co. is building the lower and upper decks, while Centric Construction Co. is working on the buildings and finishes. HNTB is working on the design of the levee frontage and surrounding land.

Stinson LLP assisted the development team in navigating legal issues concerning ownership rights of the bridge over a state-owned waterway. These issues included federal railroad law, state and federal highway/transportation laws, Kansas water law and general Kansas property law.

