The new development will offer 631 beds across 177 units near the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
DevelopmentFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

Deven, Castle Lanterra Break Ground on $95M Student Housing Development Near University of Central Florida

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — A partnership between Development Group Ventures, a subsidiary of Kajima USA and Kajima Corp., and Castle Lanterra have broken ground on a 631-bed student housing development near the University of Central Florida (UCF) campus in Orlando. Additional contributors to the project include PLT America Corp. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, which provided financing for the project.

Situated within the Quadrangle Business Park, the estimated $95 million project will total 304,969 square feet and comprise five stories. Completion is slated for summer 2027. The development will offer 177 units in one- to six-bedroom configurations.

Shared amenities will include a sky lounge with lake views, golf/multi-sport simulator, rock climbing wall, outdoor fitness lawn with a sauna and cold plunge, Jumbotron, resort-style swimming pool, study spaces on each floor, game rooms, an activity kitchen, bicycle storage and a UCF shuttle stop.

