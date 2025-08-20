Deven Group Breaks Ground on 386-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — Development Ventures Group (Deven Group) has broken ground on a 386-bed, on-campus student housing community situated adjacent to Scott Stadium, home arena of the University of Virginia football team. Located at 2005 Jefferson Park Ave. in Charlottesville, the seven-story, $63 million community will offer 119 units with a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. Each unit will include walk-in closets, keyless entry and smart TVs, with select units offering private terraces.

Amenities at the 240,000-square-foot property will include an elevated amenity deck with mountain views; a heated plunge pool; firepit, grilling stations and hammock and game lawns; clubroom with a coffee bar and event kitchen; group and private study rooms; fitness center with yoga and spin studios; EV chargers; and bike and parcel storage.

Deven Group plans to deliver the unnamed community in summer 2027. Capital partners on the project include Marble Capital, BOK Financial and Clairmont Capital Group. Breeden Construction is the general contractor and is currently constructing a project within University of Virginia’s Fontaine Research Park.

Deven Group, the U.S. development arm of Kajima Corp., a 180-year-old Japanese construction company, has approximately $300 million of projects set to break ground this year.