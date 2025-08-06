Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Set to open in 2027, the development is the first large-scale student housing project to break ground within a mile of the Ole Miss campus since 2018.
Deven Group, Kayne Anderson Break Ground on 755-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Mississippi

by John Nelson

OXFORD, MISS. — Development Ventures Group (Deven Group) and Kayne Anderson Real Estate have broken ground on a 755-bed student housing community located within a half-mile of the University of Mississippi’s (Ole Miss) campus. Situated on Anderson Road, the 243-unit property represents the first large-scale student housing project to be built within a mile of the Ole Miss campus since 2018.

The design-build team includes BirdDog/Christa Development, Baker Barrios Architects and Montgomery Martin Contractors. BMO Bank is providing an undisclosed amount of construction financing.

Set for completion in summer 2027, the unnamed community will span 370,000 square feet and offer one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Amenities will include a resort-style pool with cabanas, jumbotron, beach volleyball court, pickleball court, indoor/outdoor fitness center, sauna, cold plunge, private study areas, sport simulator, a yoga/spin studio, food truck court and a 3,000-square-foot events venue.

