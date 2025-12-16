Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Deven-Parallel-Waco
Parallel spent more than a year conducting an international search for a programmatic general partner for its new student housing project in Waco. After evaluating opportunities from institutional investors, family offices, other development groups and friends and family options, Parallel engaged with Deven Group.
DevelopmentMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

Deven Group, Parallel to Develop 631-Bed Student Housing Project Near Baylor University

by Taylor Williams

WACO, TEXAS — Development Ventures Group, known as Deven Group, and Austin-based owner-operator Parallel will develop a 631-bed student housing project near Baylor University in Waco. The site at the corner of James Avenue and 5th Street will house a seven-story building with 265 units in studio through five-bedroom configurations. Amenities will include a resort-style pool and a sky lounge. The groundbreaking for the project is scheduled for April 2026, with completion planned for summer 2028. Teddy Leatherman of JLL and Ryan Lang of Newmark structured the partnership between the two groups.

