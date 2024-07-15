Monday, July 15, 2024
Devli Real Estate Acquires 176,000 SF Distribution Center in Beacon Falls, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

BEACON FALLS, CONN. — New Jersey-based investment firm Devli Real Estate has acquired a 176,000-square-foot distribution center in Beacon Falls, a northwestern suburb of New Haven. The site spans 32 acres at 158 Pines Bridge Road. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant facility was constructed in 1966 and renovated in 1992 and features a clear height of 16 feet, two dock-high loading doors and two grade-level doors. The property was fully leased at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

