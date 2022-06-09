REBusinessOnline

Devli Real Estate Acquires 209,773 SF Industrial Property in Shelton, Connecticut

SHELTON, CONN. — New Jersey-based investment firm Devli Real Estate has acquired a 209,773-square-foot industrial property in Shelton, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The property sits on 14.7 acres at 510 River Road and is leased to Talalay Global, a manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

