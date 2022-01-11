REBusinessOnline

Devli Real Estate Buys 175,000 SF Industrial Facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Locally based investment firm Devli Real Estate has purchased a 175,000-square-foot industrial facility in East Rutherford, located in Northern New Jersey. The facility sits on a six-acre site within The Meadowlands submarket. Devli Real Estate will lease back the space to the undisclosed seller/tenant on a short-term basis. Yanni Marmarou of B6 Real Estate brokered the transaction. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL arranged acquisition financing through First Bank on behalf of Devli Real Estate.

