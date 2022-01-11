Devli Real Estate Buys 175,000 SF Industrial Facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Locally based investment firm Devli Real Estate has purchased a 175,000-square-foot industrial facility in East Rutherford, located in Northern New Jersey. The facility sits on a six-acre site within The Meadowlands submarket. Devli Real Estate will lease back the space to the undisclosed seller/tenant on a short-term basis. Yanni Marmarou of B6 Real Estate brokered the transaction. Michael Klein and Max Custer of JLL arranged acquisition financing through First Bank on behalf of Devli Real Estate.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.