Devon Self Storage to Manage Six Properties Totaling 361,000 SF in Five States

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Oak Brook, Ill.-based Devon Self Storage, a member of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. Inc., has been awarded the property management contract for six self-storage properties in Indiana, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada and Louisiana totaling roughly 361,000 square feet. The assets include a 603-unit property in Fort Wayne, Ind.; a 487-unit property in Northglenn, Colo.; a 459-unit facility in Waterford, Mich.; a 387-unit facility in Las Vegas; and a 595-unit property in Baton Rouge, La. To date, Devon manages 119 properties for 12 owners across the U.S. The firm expects to add approximately 100 additional self-storage facilities by year’s end.