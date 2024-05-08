Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IllinoisIndustrialMidwestSelf-Storage

Devon Self Storage to Manage Six Properties Totaling 361,000 SF in Five States

by Kristin Harlow

OAK BROOK, ILL. — Oak Brook, Ill.-based Devon Self Storage, a member of The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. Inc., has been awarded the property management contract for six self-storage properties in Indiana, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada and Louisiana totaling roughly 361,000 square feet. The assets include a 603-unit property in Fort Wayne, Ind.; a 487-unit property in Northglenn, Colo.; a 459-unit facility in Waterford, Mich.; a 387-unit facility in Las Vegas; and a 595-unit property in Baton Rouge, La. To date, Devon manages 119 properties for 12 owners across the U.S. The firm expects to add approximately 100 additional self-storage facilities by year’s end.

You may also like

SVN Chicago Commercial Brokers $3.4M Sale of Apartment...

Ti Cold to Build 125,000 SF Cold Storage...

Hillwood to Develop 766,994 SF Industrial Project at...

Anton Paar USA to Open 30,000 SF Regional...

Heyday Opens 130-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Suburban Milwaukee

Kraus-Anderson Begins $29.5M Renovation Project at Jordan Public...

42,000 SF Orland Park Medical Pavilion Opens in...

Dominion Brokers Sale of 121,263 SF Industrial Building...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $3.8M Loan for Refinancing...