Dewitt Carolinas to Begin Construction on 1000 Social Office Tower at $1B Exchange Raleigh

Dewitt Carolinas is putting the finishing touches on the onsite infrastructure at The Exchange Raleigh, including utilities, roadwork and gutters, telecom and stormwater systems. 1000 Social represents the first building to go vertical at the $1 billion development.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dewitt Carolinas Inc. plans to break ground in June on 1000 Social, one of two office towers planned at The Exchange Raleigh. The $1 billion development, which was originally named Midtown Exchange, will span 40 acres and include offices, apartments, shops, restaurants, greenspace and trails. Dewitt has tapped CBRE | Raleigh to lease the 12-story building, which will span 354,000 square feet and include 20,000 square feet of retail space and 7,500 square feet of meeting space. The project team includes general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie and architect Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio. Dewitt plans for the full buildout of The Exchange Raleigh to last seven to 10 years. The firm is putting the finishing touches on the project’s onsite infrastructure, including utilities, roadwork and gutters, telecom and stormwater systems. 1000 Social represents the first building to go vertical.

