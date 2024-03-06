Dezer, Bentley Motors Break Ground on 62-Story Condo Tower in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. — A partnership between Dezer Development and luxury automobile company Bentley Motors has broken ground on Bentley Residences Miami, a 62-story condominium tower. Located at 18401 Collins Ave. in Sunny Isles Beach, the beachfront development will feature 216 condos, each with glass-covered, three- and four-car sky garages all made possible utilizing four car lifts and a car elevator dubbed The Dezervator.

The development will also feature a food-and-beverage program by chef Todd English, as well as a beach club and oceanfront pool deck. Other amenities will include a whiskey bar, cigar lounge, spa, cinema and salon. The general contractor, Coastal Construction, expects to deliver Bentley Residences Miami by the end of 2027.

Dezer Development says that 40 percent of the condominiums have been sold, with prices starting at $5.6 million. Designed by Sieger Suarez Architects, residences will include high-end finishes including saunas, outdoor showers in select units and behind-mirror TVs.