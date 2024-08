DALLAS — DFA Dairy Brands Fluid, a supplier of fresh milk, has signed a 26,203-square-foot industrial lease in the Owenwood area of Dallas. Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments owns the building at 5200 E. Grand Ave. Canon Shoults, Josh Barnes and Mitch Cantwell of Holt Lunsford’s brokerage division represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented.