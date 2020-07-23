DFW Office Market Posts 640,000 SF of Negative Net Absorption in Second Quarter, Says CBRE

Posted on by in Office, Texas

DALLAS — The Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) office market recorded approximately 640,000 square feet of negative net absorption during the second quarter, according to a new report from CBRE. This first and second quarters of this year mark the first times the market has recorded such as statistic since the first quarter of 2018. The combination of companies laying off workers, vacating subleased space and delaying move-ins amid COVID-19 brought the market’s vacancy rate to 21.8 percent. The report noted that the metroplex lost about 227,000 jobs during the 12-month period ending May 31, 2020, after previously posting one of the healthiest unemployment rates in the country. In addition, there is nearly 5 million square feet of office product under construction in DFW, suggesting that vacancy may continue to trickle upward during ensuing quarters as the state battles new surges of COVID-19 cases.