DG Design + Development Receives $44.8M in Refinancing for Dual-Flagged Hotel in Las Vegas

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Nevada, Western

HamptonInn-Home2Suites-Las-Vegas-NV

The dual-flagged Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites in Las Vegas offer a total of 250 guest rooms.

LAS VEGAS — DG Design + Development, a Las Vegas-based hotel developer, has obtained a $44.8 million bridge loan to refinance the recently opened, dual-flagged Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites by Hilton – Las Vegas Convention Center. Dallas-based Hall Structured Finance provided the bridge loan for the borrower.

The six-story, 250-room hotel offers both a select-service and extended-stay option, as well as a fitness center; business center; 1,000 square feet of meeting and event space; dining facilities; and an outdoor pool and spa.

Jay Miller of BayBridge Real Estate Capital brokered the deal.

