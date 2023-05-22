Monday, May 22, 2023
Development Industrial Northeast Pennsylvania

DH Property Holdings Begins Sitework on 759,210 SF Industrial Project in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — DH Property Holdings has begun sitework on a two-building, 759,210-square-foot industrial project at 5000 Richmond St. on the northeast side of Philadelphia. The 348,210-square-foot Building A will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 42 loading dock doors and parking for 81 trailers. Building B will total 411,000 square feet and offer 70 loading dock doors and 125 trailer parking stalls. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2024. CBRE has been appointed as the leasing agent.

