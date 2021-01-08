DH Property Holdings Breaks Ground on 370,000 SF Industrial Project in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — DH Property Holdings has broken ground on a 370,000-square-foot industrial project at 640 Columbia St. in Brooklyn. The site spans 4.5 acres and is located in the Red Hook waterfront district. The three-story building will feature 18- to 28-foot clear heights, 130-foot truck court depths, office space and parking for up to 184 vehicles. Ware Malcomb is the project architect, and Suffolk Construction is the general contractor. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.