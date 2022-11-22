REBusinessOnline

DH Property Holdings Buys 70,337 SF Industrial Property in Avon, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

AVON, MASS. — DH Property Holdings has purchased a 70,337-square-foot industrial property located at 54 Bodwell St. in Avon, a southern suburb of Boston. Brockton Furnace & Duct Distributors Inc. formerly owned and occupied the facility, which sits on 4.6 acres and is currently vacant. Building features include a clear height of 16 feet, 13 loading docks, two drive-in doors and 85 parking spaces. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.

