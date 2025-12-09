Tuesday, December 9, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

DH Property Holdings Buys Industrial Property in Metro Philadelphia for $5.2M

by Taylor Williams

WILLOW GROVE, PA. — Regional development and investment firm DH Property Holdings has purchased an industrial complex in Willow Grove, located north of Philadelphia, for $5.2 million. The facility at 850 Davisville Road houses a 36,597-square-foot warehouse with a clear height of 18 feet, 10 drive-in doors and 81 car parking spaces, as well as 1.1 acres of rentable outdoor storage space. The facility was fully leased to six tenants at the time of sale. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented DHPH in the off-market transaction.

