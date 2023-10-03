DH Property Holdings Completes 94,095 SF Industrial Project in Malden, Massachusetts

MALDEN, MASS. — Manhattan-based DH Property Holdings has completed a 94,095-square-foot industrial facility in Malden, a northern suburb of Boston. DH Property developed the facility, which features a clear height of 32 feet and parking for 197 vehicles, in a joint venture with Pugh Management. Construction began in summer 2022. Brian Pinch, Tony Coskren, Ed Jarosz, Rick Schuhwerk, Matt Pullen, Samantha Hallowell and Jim Tribble of Newmark brokered the sale of the five-acre site on which the project will be built. Newmark has also been named the leasing agent.