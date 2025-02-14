Friday, February 14, 2025
The developed industrial site at 5000 Richmond St. in Philadelphia front includes 10 acres of green space fronting the Delaware River.
DevelopmentNortheastPennsylvania

DH Property Holdings Completes Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 760,000 SF in Northeast Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — DH Property Holdings has completed construction of two industrial buildings totaling 760,000 square feet in northeast Philadelphia. The site at 5000 Richmond St. spans 67 acres. The first building is a 348,000-square-foot, single side-load facility with a clear height of 40 feet, 60-foot speed bays and 22 loading dock doors. The second building totals 411,000 square feet and features a cross-dock configuration, 125 trailer parking stalls and 50 loading dock doors. Mancini Duffy served as the project architect, and Blue Rock Construction served as the general contractor. DH Property Holdings developed the project in partnership with Corebridge Financial.

