DH Property Holdings to Develop 733,800 SF Distribution Center in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Development, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — DH Property Holdings will develop a 733,800-square-foot distribution center on a 69-acre parcel at 5000 Richmond St. in Philadelphia, a project that has a total capitalization of $115 million. The site is located near Interstate 95, about six miles from the Center City area, and will house a 351,800-square-foot side-load building and a 382,000-square-foot cross-dock building. Walker & Dunlop arranged a limited equity partner to assist DH Property Holdings with the project. A construction timeline was not released.

