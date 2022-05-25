REBusinessOnline

DH Property Holdings to Develop 94,095 SF Industrial Facility in Malden, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

735-Broadway-Malden-Massachusetts

The industrial project at 735 Broadway in Malden, Massachusetts, will total 94,095 square feet.

MALDEN, MASS. — Manhattan-based DH Property Holdings will develop a 94,095-square-foot industrial facility in Malden, a northern suburb of Boston. DH Property will develop the facility, which will feature a clear height of 32 feet and parking for 197 vehicles, in a joint venture with Pugh Management. Brian Pinch, Tony Coskren, Ed Jarosz, Rick Schuhwerk, Matt Pullen, Samantha Hallowell and Jim Tribble of Newmark brokered the sale of the five-acre site on which the project will be built. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the month.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  