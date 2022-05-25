DH Property Holdings to Develop 94,095 SF Industrial Facility in Malden, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

The industrial project at 735 Broadway in Malden, Massachusetts, will total 94,095 square feet.

MALDEN, MASS. — Manhattan-based DH Property Holdings will develop a 94,095-square-foot industrial facility in Malden, a northern suburb of Boston. DH Property will develop the facility, which will feature a clear height of 32 feet and parking for 197 vehicles, in a joint venture with Pugh Management. Brian Pinch, Tony Coskren, Ed Jarosz, Rick Schuhwerk, Matt Pullen, Samantha Hallowell and Jim Tribble of Newmark brokered the sale of the five-acre site on which the project will be built. Construction is scheduled to begin before the end of the month.