Dhanani Completes 288-Unit Territory at Greenhouse Multifamily Community in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Territory at Greenhouse in Katy totals 288 units.

KATY, TEXAS — Dhanani Private Equity Group has completed Territory at Greenhouse, a 288-unit apartment community located in the western Houston suburb of Katy. The Class A property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel hardware, granite countertops and private balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, business center, outdoor movie amphitheater and dog park. Dhanani developed the project with Allied Orion Group as the general contractor.

