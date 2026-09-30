Wednesday, September 30, 2026
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Leasing ActivityRestaurantRetailTexas

Dhanani Private Equity Group Welcomes New Tenants to San Antonio Shopping Center

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Dhanani Private Equity Group, a Houston-based owner-operator, has welcomed several new tenants to the 635,000-square-foot Park North Shopping Center in San Antonio. The deals include leases with Cajun seafood restaurant Surfing Crab (5,200 square feet); Mexican restaurant and bar Panfila Cantina (5,000 square feet); and a 2,000-square-foot expansion for Escapology Escape Room. Taroko Sports, Hummus Republic, ArTea Café, Pet Supplies Plus and Oyin by Mulberry Prime will also soon open at the center. Vicki Adelstein of Partners Real Estate represented the landlord in all lease negotiations.

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