DHC Purchases Life Sciences Facility in Fremont, California for $82M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Life Sciences, Western

Alamar Bioscience occupies the 89,000-square-foot life sciences building at 47071 Bayside Parkway in Fremont, Calif.

FREMONT, CALIF. — Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) has acquired a life sciences building, located at 47071 Bayside Parkway in Fremont, for $82 million. The name of the seller was not released.

The recently renovated facility features 89,000 rentable square feet of lab and corporate headquarters space. The property is 100 percent leased to Alamar Bioscience through January 2034.

With this acquisition, DHC now owns four life sciences assets totaling approximately 327,000 square feet in the Bay Area, in addition to its joint venture investment in two properties located in the same market.

