REBusinessOnline

DHC, RMR Group Complete 186,000 SF Life Sciences Campus in San Diego’s Torrey Pines

Posted on by in California, Development, Office, Western

SAN DIEGO — Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) have completed Muse at Torrey Pines, a life sciences property located at 3030, 3040 and 3050 Science Park Road in the Torrey Pines submarket of San Diego.

Totaling 186,000 square feet, the three-building campus was 85 percent pre-leased at completion. Surgalign Spine Technologies will occupy the 94,500-square-foot building at 3030 Science Park; Organogenesis signed a 23,000-square-foot lease at 3040 Science Park; and Aegis Life inked a lease for 9,600 square feet at 3040 Science Park.

A local farm-fresh eatery concept inspired by Urban Kitchen Group will occupy the property’s restaurant space and offer seasonal food pairings for tenants and the general public. The Muse also features exterior gathering areas, outdoor games, electric vehicle charging stations and four art installation with sculptures and murals by three California artists.

DHC owns the property, which RMR manages. Grant Schoneman and Chad Urie of JLL are handling leasing efforts for the property. Surgaline Spine Technologies was represented by Michael Labelle and Bridget Garwitz of Savills. Glenn Friedrich of Cresa represented Organogenesis and Shane Poppen of Hughes Marino represented Aegis Life in the respective leases.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
26
Webinar: Health at the Core — Real Estate Redefines its Value Proposition. And We ALL Benefit
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews