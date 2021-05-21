DHC, RMR Group Complete 186,000 SF Life Sciences Campus in San Diego’s Torrey Pines

Posted on by in California, Development, Office, Western

SAN DIEGO — Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ: RMR) have completed Muse at Torrey Pines, a life sciences property located at 3030, 3040 and 3050 Science Park Road in the Torrey Pines submarket of San Diego.

Totaling 186,000 square feet, the three-building campus was 85 percent pre-leased at completion. Surgalign Spine Technologies will occupy the 94,500-square-foot building at 3030 Science Park; Organogenesis signed a 23,000-square-foot lease at 3040 Science Park; and Aegis Life inked a lease for 9,600 square feet at 3040 Science Park.

A local farm-fresh eatery concept inspired by Urban Kitchen Group will occupy the property’s restaurant space and offer seasonal food pairings for tenants and the general public. The Muse also features exterior gathering areas, outdoor games, electric vehicle charging stations and four art installation with sculptures and murals by three California artists.

DHC owns the property, which RMR manages. Grant Schoneman and Chad Urie of JLL are handling leasing efforts for the property. Surgaline Spine Technologies was represented by Michael Labelle and Bridget Garwitz of Savills. Glenn Friedrich of Cresa represented Organogenesis and Shane Poppen of Hughes Marino represented Aegis Life in the respective leases.