DHCD Provides Construction Financing for 54-Unit Senior Affordable Housing Project in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has provided financing from local and federal resources to develop 54 affordable housing units in Wards 4 at the Abrams Hall Senior Apartments in Washington, D.C.

Abrams Hall Senior LP, a joint venture between Urban Atlantic and nonprofit organization Housing Up, received $2.4 million from the District’s Housing Production Trust Fund (HPTF) to develop the assisted living facility located at 1320 Main Drive NW. The project also received a $1.1 million allocation of 9 percent low income housing tax credits (LIHTC) from DHCD. The project will receive an annual subsidy from the Local Rent Supplement Program, which is administered by the D.C. Housing Authority (DCHA).

All units at Abrams Hall Senior Apartments will be available for low-income seniors — those with annual household income at or below $26,500 — who are formerly homeless and have a need for assisted living services. Additionally, the residents will access Medicaid subsidies through the Department of Health Care Finance (DHCF).

The Abrams Hall Senior Apartments building will feature studio apartments to accommodate assisted living facilities for seniors who may require medical, dental, rehabilitative and counseling services, along with 24-hour supervision to ensure resident safety. The Department of Human Services (DHS) will be responsible for identifying and referring individuals who are eligible for placement.