REBusinessOnline

DHL Signs 516,800 SF Lease at Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub

DHL will anchor a new 790,400-square-foot cross-dock industrial facility within Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub that is scheduled to come on line in August.

SAVANNAH, GA. — DHL, a German logistics company, has leased 516,800 square feet of industrial space within Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH) for its new “import facility.” The 2,600-acre industrial campus underway near the Port of Savannah is a public-private partnership between Broe Real Estate Group, its transportation affiliate OmniTRAX and the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority. DHL will anchor a new 790,400-square-foot cross-dock facility that is scheduled to come on line in August. Other facilities underway in the first phase of SGIH include a 380,000-square-foot, dual-rail-served building and a 940,000-square-foot property set to break ground this summer. At full buildout, Broe estimates that SGIH could span up to 20 million square feet of industrial space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  