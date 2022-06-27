DHL Signs 516,800 SF Lease at Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub

DHL will anchor a new 790,400-square-foot cross-dock industrial facility within Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub that is scheduled to come on line in August.

SAVANNAH, GA. — DHL, a German logistics company, has leased 516,800 square feet of industrial space within Savannah Gateway Industrial Hub (SGIH) for its new “import facility.” The 2,600-acre industrial campus underway near the Port of Savannah is a public-private partnership between Broe Real Estate Group, its transportation affiliate OmniTRAX and the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority. DHL will anchor a new 790,400-square-foot cross-dock facility that is scheduled to come on line in August. Other facilities underway in the first phase of SGIH include a 380,000-square-foot, dual-rail-served building and a 940,000-square-foot property set to break ground this summer. At full buildout, Broe estimates that SGIH could span up to 20 million square feet of industrial space.