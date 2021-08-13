REBusinessOnline

DHL Supply Chain Begins Work on 970,000 SF Warehouse in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Will Create 200 Jobs

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

LEBANON, PA. — Logistics firm DHL Supply Chain has begun construction on a 970,000- square-foot warehouse in Lebanon, a suburb of Harrisburg. The project will house manufacturing, storage and distribution space that will serve the healthcare and life sciences industries. DHL Supply Chain is constructing another building at the site as part of an initiative to invest $88 million in the regional economy and create about 200 new jobs. The first building is scheduled to be complete in the first quarter of next year.

