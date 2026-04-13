Monday, April 13, 2026
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Clear-Springs-Logistics-Park-Annville-Pennsylvania
Pictured is a rendering of Building 1 at Clear Springs Logistics Park in Annville, Pennsylvania. The development team completed the first structure (Building 2) in 2023.
DevelopmentIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

DHL Supply Chain to Develop 1.2 MSF Industrial Project in Annville, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

ANNVILLE, PA. — DHL Supply Chain, a developer and third-party logistics firm based in Germany, will develop a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial project in Annville, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia. The building will be located within Clear Springs Logistics Park and will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 120 dock doors, four drive-in doors and parking for 426 car parking spaces (expandable to 571) and 295 trailer parking stalls. Harris Architects is designing the project, and Peak Construction Corp. is the general contractor. Warehaus is the civil engineer. Construction is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

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