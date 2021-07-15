REBusinessOnline

DHL Supply Chain to Open 970,000 SF Distribution Center in Lebanon, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

LEBANON, PA. — Third-party logistics company DHL Supply Chain will open a 970,000-square-foot distribution center in Lebanon, an eastern suburb of Harrisburg. DHL Supply Chain is both the developer and end user of the project, which will be part of a larger, two-building development. The project is expected to generate $88 million in capital investment for the region and add about 200 jobs to the local economy. Construction of the first facility is expected to begin in mid-July and to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

