REBusinessOnline

DHL Supply Chain Underway on 1 MSF Industrial Project in Annville, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

DHL-Supply-Chain-Annville-Pennsylvania

DHL Supply Chain's new warehouse and distribution center in Annville, Pennsylvania, is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

ANNVILLE, PA. — DHL Supply Chain, a developer and third-party logistics firm based in Germany, is underway on construction of a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Annville, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia. The building will be located within Clear Springs Logistics Park and will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 100 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 246 car parking spaces (expandable to 339) and 230 trailer parking stalls. Harris Architects is the general contractor for the project, and Peak Construction Corp. is the general contractor. Warehaus is the civil engineer. Completion is slated for late in the third quarter.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
Interface Student Housing 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  