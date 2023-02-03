DHL Supply Chain Underway on 1 MSF Industrial Project in Annville, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

DHL Supply Chain's new warehouse and distribution center in Annville, Pennsylvania, is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

ANNVILLE, PA. — DHL Supply Chain, a developer and third-party logistics firm based in Germany, is underway on construction of a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Annville, about 100 miles west of Philadelphia. The building will be located within Clear Springs Logistics Park and will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 100 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 246 car parking spaces (expandable to 339) and 230 trailer parking stalls. Harris Architects is the general contractor for the project, and Peak Construction Corp. is the general contractor. Warehaus is the civil engineer. Completion is slated for late in the third quarter.